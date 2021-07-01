I have a 401K (Pre Tax) plan rollover to a personal Traditional IRA. I also have a Roth IRA account. Currently, I do not contribute to the 401K plan, since it was from a previous employer. I do contribute max to the Roth IRA plan.

Next year my income will be over the limit to contribute to Roth IRA. What are my best options to still contribute to Roth IRA?

Options:

Since, I already have a pre-tax traditional IRA, should I start moving some amount $12000 a year into Roth IRA? Should I take a look into a backdoor contribution to Roth IRA?

Any advice is appreciated.