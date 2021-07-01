0

I have a 401K (Pre Tax) plan rollover to a personal Traditional IRA. I also have a Roth IRA account. Currently, I do not contribute to the 401K plan, since it was from a previous employer. I do contribute max to the Roth IRA plan.

Next year my income will be over the limit to contribute to Roth IRA. What are my best options to still contribute to Roth IRA?

Options:

  1. Since, I already have a pre-tax traditional IRA, should I start moving some amount $12000 a year into Roth IRA?

  2. Should I take a look into a backdoor contribution to Roth IRA?

Any advice is appreciated.

Improve this question
New contributor
Mehreen Azam is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Mehreen Azam is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.