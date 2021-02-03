0

My previous employer offered both a Roth and a Traditional 401k (unclear to me if these are technically separate accounts... as far as I was functionally aware, I had one 401k account, which could have contributions split between Roth and traditional). I split my contributions into these roughly 50/50. I have recently left this employer and wish to roll over the 401ks into IRAs. I have a few questions related to this:

  • Since the 401k is half traditional and half Roth, does this mean I need a traditional IRA to receive the rollover of the former, and a Roth IRA to receive the rollover of the latter? Or can I just roll over the entirety of the 401k into a Roth IRA?
  • Since this would be a rollover, not a contribution, the rollover amount is not subject to any IRA yearly contribution cap, nor would it be subject to income limits on a Roth IRA contribution (ie normally, if I make over $137k, I can't contribute to a Roth IRA), right?
  • What happens to my specific funds? My employer had only a set list of funds in which I could contribute. Now that they will be rolled over, I can elect to sell those funds without tax/penalty (right?) and allocate them to a different set of securities still within the IRA?
﻿
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.