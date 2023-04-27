This is what I know about 401k and IRA accounts:

401k accounts are employer-sponsored plans, which means that you can only participate in a 401k plan if your employer offers one. IRAs, on the other hand, can be opened and funded by anyone who meets certain income requirements.

I currently have a 401k account & my current employer is matching my contribution. My current 401K account is with Fidelity & it is Five year old.

I am changing jobs and my new employer uses Vanguard to manage 401K accounts.

I did read few articles about moving 401k to IRA

Why would you not want to rollover a previous employer's 401(k) when changing jobs?

401k rollovers - pros & cons question

I have following questions: