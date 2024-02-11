I am no longer at my former employer but I have an existing 401k plan with Vanguard through them.

30% of the contributions were pre-tax. (traditional 401k) 70% of the contributions were post-tax. (roth 401k)

I see that I can transfer money to a Fidelity Rollover IRA.

From some research, it looks like the rollover IRAs are similar to Traditional IRAs.

What can I do to make sure that Pre-tax goes in Traditional/Rollover IRA and Post-tax goes to Roth IRA? (I have Traditional, Rollover and Roth IRAs already set up with Fidelity.)

Is that even possible?