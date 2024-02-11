1

I am no longer at my former employer but I have an existing 401k plan with Vanguard through them.

30% of the contributions were pre-tax. (traditional 401k) 70% of the contributions were post-tax. (roth 401k)

I see that I can transfer money to a Fidelity Rollover IRA.

From some research, it looks like the rollover IRAs are similar to Traditional IRAs.

What can I do to make sure that Pre-tax goes in Traditional/Rollover IRA and Post-tax goes to Roth IRA? (I have Traditional, Rollover and Roth IRAs already set up with Fidelity.)

Is that even possible?

  • Note that "post-tax" does not necessarily mean "Roth 401k". You can make after-tax contributions to Traditional 401k (and in fact this is part of the "mega backdoor" process). If a 401k contribution is just described as "after tax", it usually means a non-Roth contribution.
    – user102008
    22 mins ago

Yes, it is. Your 401k plan at Vanguard is required to differentiate between pre-tax contributions and earnings, Roth contributions, and Roth earnings. When you request a rollover, you'll designate an account for the pre-tax money to go into, and you'll designate a different account for the Roth contributions and Roth earnings to go into. If you're going to direct the pre-tax money to a Rollover IRA at Fidelity, you'd most likely direct the Roth contributions and Roth earnings to a Roth IRA at Fidelity.

This rollover chart from the IRS details where you can roll different accounts to. In your case, 30% is a qualified plan (pre-tax) and 70% is a designated Roth account. You can roll your pre-tax money into a Roth account, but be aware that rolling pre-tax money to a Roth account is a taxable event. You can't roll Roth money into a pre-tax account.

