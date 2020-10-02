I have a question about delta and its relation with the long call option. If I plan to buy a long call option to bet the stock price will go up. Is larger delta value better or smaller delta value better in terms of profit gain? For example, a stock is at 100 dollars right now. I decide to buy a call option with an expiration date 6 months later. The option with strike price 110 dollars has delta 0.45 and the option with strike price 120 dollars has delta 0.40. So, which option is better? Moreover, if we also consider in the money options (options with strike price lower than 100 dollars), does the answer change? Thanks
I think it's important to remember that delta is just what you would expect it to move. It is "a guess" based on some logic; it is not set in stone. Note that mathematicians have fancy words for "guess", such as "probability calculation", "high sigma outcome" etc etc. It's a "guess". – Fattie 21 mins ago
(If I'm not mistaken :) ...)
If calls are out of the money, the "delta" gets closer and closer to zero as you get nearer expiration.
If calls are in the money, the "delta" gets closer and closer to one as you get nearer expiration.
You question,
Is larger or smaller delta value better in terms of profit?
Delta has nothing to do with profit, in a way.
You can have a high or low profit (or indeed high or low loss) with either a high or low delta.
"Delta" is basically a tool to "help you think" about what you are doing while trading.
