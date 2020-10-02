(If I'm not mistaken :) ...)

If calls are out of the money, the "delta" gets closer and closer to zero as you get nearer expiration.

If calls are in the money, the "delta" gets closer and closer to one as you get nearer expiration.

You question,

Is larger or smaller delta value better in terms of profit?

Delta has nothing to do with profit, in a way.

You can have a high or low profit (or indeed high or low loss) with either a high or low delta.

"Delta" is basically a tool to "help you think" about what you are doing while trading.

