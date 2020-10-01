I know if the stock is cheaper and its call option is also cheap. However, is it better to buy an option of a cheap stock than buy an option of an expensive stock? For example, the current price of stock A is 100 dollars and the current price of stock B is 200 dollars. Assume they all grow 10% in a month: stock A grows to 110 dollars and stock B grows to 220 dollars. Assume the strike prices of the options are 20% higher than the current price. The strike price of stock A is 120 dollars and the strike price of stock B is 240 dollars. The expiration date is the same, one month later. Is it better to buy the option of stock A? This is my feeling and I just want to confirm with someone. However, if stock B grows faster, how do I decide which option to buy? Thanks