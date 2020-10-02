I read a lot about theta and I get confused. If I plan to buy a long call option to bet the stock price will go up. Is larger theta value better or smaller theta value better in terms of profit gain? For example, a stock is at 100 dollars right now. I decide to buy a call option with an expiration date 6 months later. The option with strike price 110 dollars has theta 0.45 and the option with strike price 120 dollars has theta 0.40. So, which option is better? Moreover, if we also consider in the money options (options with strike price lower than 100 dollars), does the answer change? Thanks