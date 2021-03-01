0

I noticed that there are many call contracts on GME at a strike of $800 that expire in 5 days. Currently the price of GME is at $110.

Picture from yahoo finance

I'm just wondering why anyone would go for such a high strike ? Wouldn't it be wiser to buy a call at a lower strike point ? I mean, if GME actually ends up at $800 by the end of the week, then anyone who buys that option is barely breaking even.

If someone actually believes that GME will go to $800, wouldn't buying a call option at a lower strike point give them more of an oportunity for profit ?

Sorry if my question seems very basic, but I just started learning about options.

Thanks,

Liam

0

Yes. But if GME goes to $900 then they would make ~80x on the $800 call. That is the basis for demand for such options: not that GME could go to the strike, but that it could go well above the strike.

I wouldn't be buying that option myself, but evidently someone is.

