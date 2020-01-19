I am trying to calculate the point at which exercising a call option would be profitable.
I am looking at a call option for AAPL. The strike price is $320 and expires March 18th 2020. The price for this contract is $1025.
Is the profit = $75 if the stock price moves up to $331?
I arrived at this number by:
future value if exercised ($33,100) = possible future stock price ($331) * shares amount (100)
value at strike price ($32,000) = strike price ($320) * shares amount (100)
profit before cost ($1,100) = future value if exercised ($33,100) - value at strike price ($32,000)
final profit after accounting for cost ($75) = profit before cost ($1,100) - call option cost ($1025)