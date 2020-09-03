0

So I was trying to calculate the dividends a company paid out from the balance / income sheet and the retained earnings (the delta between this and last period). I thought the dividends paid could be calculated by subtracting the delta in retained earnings from the net income but after trying to calculate the dividend payout ratio (i.e. dividend paid / net income) using this method the value was way too large. I know that some / most cashflow statements will have the dividends paid listed but even if I use the given div payout to calculate the dividend payout ratio I still get a number that is way too large.

Here is an example (Note values in millions) for LRCX Retained Earnings 11,521 (06/30/20) 9,931 (06/30/19) and net income is 2,252. Furthermore, there dividends paid is 656.84 and they have a dividend payout ratio (yield) of 4.60 ( 1.35%).

Can someone please show me how I am suppose to calculate the Dividend payout ratio (or even yield) from the above information ? I would prefer it be calculated from the retained earnings and net income data but I can't even get the right ratio value using the Dividends paid from their cash flow statement. I feel like there is something I am not understanding here (not the simple math) so if someone could explain this I would be very grateful.

