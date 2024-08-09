Why don't the change in retained earnings in balance sheets match with the retained earnings calculated by Income statement and Statement of Cash Flows. Is there anything I am missing here?

Difference between retained earnings between year 2023 and 2022 is $80,890. Retained earnings calculated from income statement and statement of cash flows (Net Income - Dividends) which is $86,281.

Here is the link to 10-K filings https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/354707/000035470724000012/he-20231231.htm