Vodafone (LSE:VOD) has been loss making and has negative retained earnings (Accumulated losses).

What are the accounting rules that allow Vodafone to pay a dividend - From the UK Government's website:

"A dividend is a payment a company can make to shareholders if it has made a profit. You cannot count dividends as business costs when you work out your Corporation Tax. Your company must not pay out more in dividends than its available profits from current and previous financial years."

A dividend is a payment a company can make to shareholders if it has made a profit. <---- That test is failed

Your company must not pay out more in dividends than its available profits from current and previous financial years.<--- And that one too, as there is an accumulated loss.

How it possible that VOD can legally pay a dividend?