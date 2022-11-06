In private conversation, someone told me that an increase in dividends should always increase stock price and P/E ratio, if all other factors remain unchanged. The "proof" involves the Dividend Discount Model (DDM) or the Gordon Growth Model (GGM):

P = D / (r - g)

where P is the current stock price, D is the dividend per share paid by the company at the end of the first period, r is the required rate of return, and g is the perpetual growth rate of the dividend.

As the story goes, if companies increase D , then P will increase.

Another way to look at the formula:

P / E = (D / E) / (r - g)

Since (D / E) is the payout ratio:

P / E = payout ratio / (r - g)

As the story goes, if companies increase their dividend payout ratio, then the P/E ratio will increase.

This does not seem correct. I don't think it is true that companies are able influence their stock price to such a large extent by simply altering the amount of cash dividends that they pay. What is the flaw in the "proof" provided above?