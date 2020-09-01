0

Do RSU sell to cover come out of the oldest shares you own like traditional stock sales?

Say I buy 100 shares of my company Foo, Inc. as of Jan 1, 2020. If on Jan 1, 2021 I could sell and pay long term capital gains bracket for all those shares.

Instead, if on December 1st 2020 I'm granted 100 new shares, with sell-to-cover (say 40 shares get sold to cover the taxes), will the resulting tax if I sell the remaining shares on Jan 1, 2021 be:

  1. (100 * Price * long term capital gains %) + (60 * Price * Short term capital gains %)
  2. (60 * Price * long term capital gains %) + (100 * Price * Short term capital gains %)
  • Tax questions should have a country tag. Where are you? – Chris W. Rea 36 mins ago

