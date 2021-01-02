2

  1. Two years ago, I bought 100 shares of XYZ.

  2. Yesterday, I bought another 100 shares of XYZ.

  3. Today, I sold 100 shares of XYZ.

  4. Which 100 shares did I actually sell? If it were the 100 shares from 2 years ago, then that contributes to my long term capital gains tax. If it were the 100 shares from yesterday, then that contributes to my short term capital gains tax.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
code_life is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3

At the time of the sale, you can designate what shares you want sold. The IRS requires that your broker verifies that those specific shares were sold. The IRS calls this "specific share identification." Without that confirmation, the IRS will default to FIFO (First In, First Out).

| improve this answer | |
  • FIFO means that the first 100 shares are sold, right? just to be sure. – code_life 1 hour ago
  • 1
    That is correct. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago

Your Answer

code_life is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.