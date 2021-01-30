- I invested my entire net worth of 1 million dollars in stock XYZ on Jan 1st.
- The price of XYZ doubled by Dec 30th. I sold all of my shares on that day.
- My net worth is now 2 million, of which 1 million is short term capital gains.
- On Dec 31st, I invested all of the 2 million on XYZ again because the price went down significantly.
- On Jan 1st of next year, the price of XYZ went to near zero.
- Thus my net worth is effectively zero.
- The IRS will collect tax on my 1 million capital gains. I won't be able to pay.
- What will happen?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 11 times
-
Hopefully an adult takes away your access to a brokerage firm :->) – Bob Baerker 26 mins ago
You’ll be forced into bankruptcy and lose most of your assets. Never invest money that you will need to pay taxes in anything riskier than a money-market fund or AAA-rated government bonds, in the currency in which you’ll be paying your taxes.