Suppose a stock is currently at $100. I construct the following portfolio:

Short-sell 100 shares at $100

Long a call option — strike price: $105 (protective call)

The protective call option serves to cap the short's potential losses at $500.

How do I replicate this portfolio using options only? In other words, I want to get rid of the short position on the stock, and replace it with options.

Based on my understanding of put-call parity, the price of a call option is included in the price of a put option, so short-selling a stock should be approximately equivalent to buying a put and selling a call (with the same strike price and expiry date). I thought of this portfolio (with all options having the same expiry date):

Long a put option — strike price: $100

Short a call option — strike price: $100

Long a call option — strike price: $105 (protective call)

Does this replicate a portfolio that consists of short-selling a stock and a protective call option? What are the pitfalls?