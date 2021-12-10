1

I'm confused on how to construct a long short portfolio using strictly options.

If I wanted to hedge stock, I would long stock A and short stock B by making sure that the quantity * price of A = quantity * price of B (excluding beta for simplicity). So total exposure long and short would be equal. Therefore if the price of both A and B increased by 1%, my portfolio wouldn't change in value.

How would I replicate this sort of hedge using a call option on A and a put option on B? I've looked into delta hedging, but that looks like it only works if one side of the hedge is using stock. Otherwise the option with the higher underlying stock price would move the portfolio value more given an equal percent price change in A and B.

The relationship becomes: quantity * delta * price of A + quantity * delta * price of B = 0.

This reduces to the stock formula when we note that the delta of a long stock is +1 and the delta of a short stock is -1.

Just as with regular delta hedging, gamma (change of delta with price) means that an initially balanced hedge will gradually become unbalanced as the prices move.

