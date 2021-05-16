I heard that freeriding is not having the cash to pay for the underlying shares when a call option is exercised.

If I purchase a call option that is ITM and (purchase a put OR short sell) above the call strike price before it is exercised, is that still considered freeriding?

Example: $1,000 cash balance

1 call option at a strike price of $200

new price is $240

cash needed to exercise the option: $2,000

Exercise date is tomorrow

May I either: