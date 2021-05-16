I heard that freeriding is not having the cash to pay for the underlying shares when a call option is exercised.
If I purchase a call option that is ITM and (purchase a put OR short sell) above the call strike price before it is exercised, is that still considered freeriding?
Example: $1,000 cash balance
1 call option at a strike price of $200
new price is $240
cash needed to exercise the option: $2,000
Exercise date is tomorrow
May I either:
- Short sell 100 shares at $240 and use the cash to cover the call option exercise price
- OR Purchase a put at a $240 strike price and let both exercise at expiration tomorrow