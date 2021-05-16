0

I heard that freeriding is not having the cash to pay for the underlying shares when a call option is exercised.

If I purchase a call option that is ITM and (purchase a put OR short sell) above the call strike price before it is exercised, is that still considered freeriding?

Example: $1,000 cash balance

1 call option at a strike price of $200

new price is $240

cash needed to exercise the option: $2,000

Exercise date is tomorrow

May I either:

  • Short sell 100 shares at $240 and use the cash to cover the call option exercise price
  • OR Purchase a put at a $240 strike price and let both exercise at expiration tomorrow
Improve this question
New contributor
David Hall is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

David Hall is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.