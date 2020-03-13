0

Context

  • I have no background in Finance but I have many years experience in investing in equities for my personal portfolio so I have a basic understanding
  • I have never traded options
  • I'm keen to understand and learn about options trading for some time before I try with real money (I'm mainly learning via youtube videos and TOS paper trading, which doesn't simulate assignments)

Example Scenario

GIVEN:

  • I do not own any stock in the company that I am buying the options against
  • I sell a single naked call at $150 (short)
  • I buy a single naked call at $151 (long) for the same expiry date
  • For this vertical spread I received a net credit of $50
  • The stock price is $160 at expiry, with my call spread in the money
  • I have less than $15,000 cash in my brokerage account
  • I have less than $15,000 margin available
  • I have no existing stock positions that the broker could liquidate

WHEN:

  • My broker automatically assigns me on the short call and I am therefore required to sell 100 shares at $150

THEN:

  • I would have to first buy 100 shares at $160 (at a cost of $16,000) in order to sell them.
  • After selling the shares to fulfil my short call assignment, I will receive $15,000
  • The outcome of the trade would be a loss: $50 credit received - (($10: $160 stock price - $150 short call strike price) * 100) - fees ≥ $950 loss

OR:

  • I have the option (i.e. I could exercise my long option) to buy 100 shares at $151 (at a cost of $15,100), which would reduce my loss.
  • After selling the shares to fulfil my short call assignment, I will receive $15,000
  • The outcome of the trade would be a net profit: $50 credit received - (($1: $151 long call strike price - $150 short call strike price) * 100) - fees ≥ $50 loss

Obviously, the 2nd outcome is preferred.

Questions

  1. Is the broker going to allow me to make this trade given the risks?
  2. Would the broker allow me to exercise the long call, given I neither have the cash nor the margin, but I do have the impending income from the short call?
  3. Would the broker automatically exercise the long put on my behalf and then liquidate them to fulfil the short call assignment?

Thanks!

