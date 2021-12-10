If the price of oil* settles at 1,000 on the day of expiry, then both puts and calls with a strike of 1,000 will have zero value (though either could also be exercised). That is the only scenario - if the price of oil is greater than or less than 1,000, then either the calls or puts will have value at expiry.

*Note that exchange-traded options on oil are technically options on futures that expire about a week after the options expire. So by "price of oil" we mean the "value of the underlying oil future".