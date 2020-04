The image below shows part of the list of equities whose options trade on the CBOE (link). I understand the first three columns (DPM in the third column stands for "Designated Primary Market-Maker"). But what does the last column, "POST/STATION", mean? What is a "post/station"? Why do some entries have it and others don't?

I also noticed that all entries with a DPM have a "post/station", but not all entries with a "post/station" have a DPM. Why is that?