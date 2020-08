I looked up various data sources, but I was unable to find the option chain for a sponsored American Depositary Receipt (ADR) that happens to be traded over-the-counter (OTC).

For example, I could not find the option chain for Roche Holding Ltd ADR (OTC: RHYBY), which is a sponsored ADR on the OTCQX tier that has significant daily volume.

Are there ways I can buy options on OTC ADRs?