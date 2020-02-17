0

By searching online, I have found three methods to compute the expected move of a stock based on option prices and implied volatilities:

Method 1: Extract the price of a Straddle ATM of the front month
--> Exp_Move = (call ATM + put ATM)

Method 2: Take the price of a Straddel ATM of the front month and multiply it by 0.85
--> Exp_Move = (call ATM + put ATM)*0.85

Method 3: Compute the expected move by scaling the implied volatility of the nearest expiration
--> Exp_Move = Stock_Price * IV/100 * SQRT(n/365)

DOUBT NO. 1: Which one is the most accurate one between method 1 and method 2? Where does the "0.85" come from?

DOUBT NO. 2: To compute the Exp_Move with Method 3 I need the IV... I still do not understand how I can compute the IVx of the front month expiration based on the implied volatility of the options with that expiration. Is that a sort of weighted average of the implied volatilities? I noticed on tastyworks's website this description: "Implied Volatility (IVx): The implied volatility (IVx) metric displayed in the option chain is calculated using the VIX-style calculation described at the following link.". However, this seems something almost impossible to reproduce based on historical option data provided by OptionMetrics. Is there a way to reach very accurate extimation of the IVx based on the implied volatilities or the prices of the options of that precise expiration?.

I attach a couple of pictures of the same option chain where I explain what I am trying to compute... (By the way... I have no idea why two different brokers platforms provide slightly different IVx values...).

Image 1 - Option chain on TastyWorks IVx

Image 2 - Option chain on Thinkorswimm IVx

|improve this question
New contributor
jack is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

jack is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.