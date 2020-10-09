I own 100 shares of AAPL an I am short the Oct 9 2020 $117.50 call. As per this CBOE link, the long holder may exercise that contract at any time before the contract expires, up to and including the Friday before its expiration. What would be the last time to receive an expiration notice?

I would like to open another short call today. When could I roll my AAPL call without fearing that AAPL will surge beyond $117.50 today and my second short AAPL call induces a margin call due to being uncovered? 16:00 EST (end of trading)? 15:55 EST? I don't want to close the current short call. I want to let it expire worthless and avoid the commission.