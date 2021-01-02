From my understanding, a security's prices are published by the exchange on which it is trading. How do the exchanges determine what price to publish? Is the displayed price simply the latest fill price, or is it calculated by some other method? (I assume it is not the latest fill price, because if it were, I would not expect a security's price chart to be continuous.)
1Why shouldn't it be the latest fill price? If you want to know what the price is now you look at the latest fill price now. – RonJohn 29 mins ago
A current quote from the stock exchange includes the following data points:
Bid Price
- The highest posted price someone is willing to buy an asset.
Bid Size
- The number of shares or contracts that people are trying to buy at the bid price.
Ask Price
- The lowest posted price someone is willing to sell an asset. Also called the "offer price."
Ask Size
- The number of shares or contracts being sold at the ask price.
Last Price
- The price at which the last transaction occurred.
Last Size
- The number of shares or contracts involved in the last transaction.
The market is an auction and there are additional orders at lower bid and higher ask prices on the order book. As orders at current price are taken out, the next order on the order book becomes the new quote, depending on whether price is moving up or it is dropping. And example of this is: