A current quote from the stock exchange includes the following data points:

Bid Price

The highest posted price someone is willing to buy an asset.

Bid Size

The number of shares or contracts that people are trying to buy at the bid price.

Ask Price

The lowest posted price someone is willing to sell an asset. Also called the "offer price."

Ask Size

The number of shares or contracts being sold at the ask price.

Last Price

The price at which the last transaction occurred.

Last Size

The number of shares or contracts involved in the last transaction.

The market is an auction and there are additional orders at lower bid and higher ask prices on the order book. As orders at current price are taken out, the next order on the order book becomes the new quote, depending on whether price is moving up or it is dropping. And example of this is: