Mostly by trial and error. There are two main obstacles:

In many countries, bank accounts can only be opened by people who are residents in the country. For example, tourists may not open a bank account. See for example this answer. US imposes onerous requirements and severe penalties on banks. FATCA has draconian penalties on banks not properly reporting their US customers. As the result, many banks outside the US refuse any service to US customers. This, in part, is the reason for the increased numbers of people renouncing their US citizenship.

In addition, even if you do find a bank outside the US willing to open an account for you - don't forget your own FATCA and FBAR obligations. The penalties for non-compliance of individuals are equally draconian. If you intend to invest outside the US, you should also familiarize yourself with the concept of PFICs. After you've learned about FATCA, FBAR, and PFICs - feel free to stop by here if you still want to deal with all of that.