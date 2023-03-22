I am going overseas for extended period of time. Gonna have overseas residential address, mailing address and non Australian phone number. But I want my life savings to be in Australia with access to them from other countries.

My current Australian bank does not send SMS to non Australian phone numbers and does not send cards outside of Australia.

Is there a bank or bank-like financial product, that supports such scenario? Ideally it should allow to prove my identity in different countries if need arises. I heard about Wise for example, will it help?

Besides being able to control my money remotely I am also worried that if my bank account in Australia gets frozen for some reason I will have to travel half the world to resolve the issue.