I have a bank account with Revolut. As a result of Brexit, Revolut moved my bank account from Revolut UK to Revolut European entity in Lithuania (“Revolut Payments UAB”) on Nov. 6, 2020, and changed my bank account's IBAN accordingly.

In Turbotax, when filing for my US taxes as a US lawful permanent resident, which address and IBAN (= account number) when mentioning this "Foreign Financial Account"? The UK or the Lithuania one?