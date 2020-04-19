I was a student on a visa in the US and was also working at the university until Nov 2019. I then moved out of the US at the end of Nov 2019. Officially, I'm still a student at my US university until May 2020 when I get my degree, but I'm no longer paying tuition or getting paid for my job. I noticed I received the stimulus check of $1200 in my US bank account that I hadn't closed. Am I really eligible for this even though I'm not in US? I'll be filing 2019 taxes though.