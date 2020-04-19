0

I was a student on a visa in the US and was also working at the university until Nov 2019. I then moved out of the US at the end of Nov 2019. Officially, I'm still a student at my US university until May 2020 when I get my degree, but I'm no longer paying tuition or getting paid for my job. I noticed I received the stimulus check of $1200 in my US bank account that I hadn't closed. Am I really eligible for this even though I'm not in US? I'll be filing 2019 taxes though.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Aisha is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Aisha is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.