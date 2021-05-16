0

I am filing taxes for 2020 as CA non-resident because I have provided a CA address on my US trading account. I have foreign earned income, foreign interest, dividends from the trading account, and US capital gains as components of my income. There are column D and column E in schedule CA with column D representing the result obtained by adjusting federal entries by California specific adjustments, and column E expecting "(income earned or received as a CA resident and income earned or received from CA sources as a nonresident)". I was not a CA resident during 2020. Also, the foreign income and interest have nothing to do with CA. Should they still appear in column E?

If not, I don't see the corresponding subtractions to include in column B to offset the values in column A that contains the federal entries. I am assuming that the entries in columns D and E should be consistent with each other in some way. I don't clearly understand the purpose of columns B through D when column E clearly expects the tax payer to declare only CA sourced income or income obtained as a resident of CA. Can someone help? Thank you.

