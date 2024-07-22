It is a SCAM!!. A legitimate loan company would never request that you deposit money into your account or send them money as an account verification procedure for obtaining a loan.
This is a way scammers can use your bank account to move Illegal money gotten from fraudulent activities, also requesting to send money through platforms such as Cash App is a favourite trick since it is difficult to trace and return the transaction.
Legitimate lenders may charge an application fee, but it's usually applied to the loan itself. Not paid for ahead of time.
This tactic is often used by scammers from West Africa, and east Asia.