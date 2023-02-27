I was contacted by a woman on Instagram we told me I could make a $50,000 profit after sending in $500. This has been going on since August 2022. The senior trade manager told me that my account has been disabled, and I needed to give her my drivers license which I did not. Why? She has an active Facebook account, but she uses her first and middle name and not her full name. I researched the company, and every time I googled it said “cannot find page“. I have contacted the FTC and the IC3. I see some of the posts we’re folks have gotten their profit, but they look fake to me. I asked her where my money was and she told me that she would “approve” it now and all of a sudden all of the money I had invested showed up in my account mysteriously a few days ago. Why she had to approve it after so long is questionable. She continually contacted me through WhatsApp app and disappeared for a month and changed her phone number. She told me that she got mugged her phone was stolen which I don’t believe. I was then contacted by another woman through WhatsApp app who works for the same trade company Or claims she did, because there’s so many scammers on WhatsApp app, who said she was the platform manager and noticed that I hadn’t received my profit. This was December 2022 and this woman mysteriously disappeared from WhatsApp app. So now the senior account manager is now asking me for $2450 to receive a profit of $60,000. I asked if this was a commission fee and she said no I asked her if there are any more fees involved and why I couldn’t just withdraw my profit since it was mine she told me I had to pay first before the withdrawal. She said that I would pay her the commission fee once I receive my profit. Is there such a thing as an insurance fee, international trade fee, or an IMF on a wire transfer? Why does she need $2450 in the first place for me to withdraw my money because my account balance is $12,450. No $2450 is clearly a commission fee to me. Is this a scam?