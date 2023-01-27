I recently applied for credit for a loan for a solar system. I submitted the form on the solar companies website. They sent it to some loan company who sent me their credit application doc to sign electronically.

The problem is that my salary is doubled on the form. The salesman checked and said they would fix it and I qualified with my regular salary.

Of course, the credit company hasn't updated the amount. The salesman says he's been trying to get them to change it but they haven't. He recommends that I go ahead and sign the credit app with the wrong amount, saying it doesn't matter that the amount is wrong since I qualify anyways.

Besides the obvious of signing a doc with the wrong amount, what could go wrong with having a credit app with my salary doubled? Would my credit score be affected?

I am located in California, USA.