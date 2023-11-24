0

I've been talking to this gentleman online who wanted me to open a bank account. So I did. He deposited money into my account and then transferred some out and deposited again. I tried to transfer some of the money, this is only an online savings account that's it that's all they offer.

When I tried to transfer some money out they froze the account. I contacted the bank and got it unfroze late afternoon, but by the next morning it was frozen again.

The bank calls and said because I was not the owner of the money that was deposited in the account, and that I have no right to the money.

And now I get an email saying that $19,000 was transferred out to somewhere they don't know where. I did not authorize it. and they don't know who, but I'm $5,000 overdrawn.

What do I do? Do I get an attorney? Do I let it go. Do I have rights to that money because it was in my account in my name?

I'm afraid to say you've been scammed. The "gentleman" may not even be one person, but a team of people operating from a call centre type arrangement.

If the account was with a legitimate real genuine bank, the money deposited into it came from another scam victim's account and so no, you have no right to it. In this case, you should talk to an attorney to make sure you're properly protected as a victim of crime and not as an accomplice.

If the bank is itself fake, which seems plausible from what you said, then the money was never real in the first place and the "bank" (scammer) is trying to get you to pay $5000 to them to cover your "overdraft".

Either way, cut off all contact with the "gentleman" and report to your local law enforcement authorities. Any of your own money that you have already put into this account or sent to the scammers should be considered gone.

