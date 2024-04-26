I was recently contacted by an employer that wanted to hire me as a Customer Service Officer. They have three ways to pay you: direct deposit, wire transfer, and cash transfer. I did the training with them and before I even started. They want me to be an online manager for the company as they want to open up an office in my state. The only difference would be to open up a business account. They don't allow personal accounts. I have been wary after hearing all this.
Could this be a scam? The supervisor told me they do W-2s at the end of the year and I don't have to worry about anything dealing with taxes they will take care of it.