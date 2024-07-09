One hears about situations where someone legitimately pays using a payment card, but further charges are made unexpectedly. Examples include additional charges determined by the company without approval from the customer, charges determined in error and signing up to repeated payments when a single payment was expected.

According to Citizens Advice it is the law that you can withdraw your consent and stop a future payment. This can theoretically be done by email.

Assume one could set up a system that does this for all card payments automatically unless one actively stopped it happening, what could go wrong? Would there be any downside of doing this, assuming one did not make a mistake and block a payment one meant to make?

I have adressed the general problem in this question, and a legal aspect in this question. I have borrowed content from both for this question.