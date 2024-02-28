One hears about situations where someone legitimately pays using a payment card, but further charges are made unexpectedly. Examples include additional charges determined by the company without approval from the customer, charges determined in error and signing up to repeated payments when a single payment was expected.

Is there a way to avoid this possibility? It seems that pre-payment cards could be an option, where one adds only what is required for each payment. However this is a certain amount of effort, and apparently they are not accepted everywhere. A service such as curve mentioned in a previous answer may be a solution, but the functionality is not obviously touted on their web site.