I am planning to travel for a long time, maybe staying somewhere for a couple of years, don't know yet. Basically living the life of a digital nomad for an extended period of time.

As such, the question arises - what facility to use for banking purposes? Every single option that I checked requires residential address and I suspect might at some point request for some proofs of residency at the address specified.

But if I no longer live there and probably am a half the world away, what can I do? There are reports of Wise doing it to some people.

There is an option to keep paying some bills at my last address of registration and ask current residents to send me scans of the bills but it is so much headache.

Is there a totally legal system which gives you access to banking services not requiring residential address? Seriously looking into cryptocurrencies at this point, so tired.