I've been excited to learn about Australia's Open Banking initiative. In particular, I had hoped that I would be able to use my own bank's APIs to automatically access my bank transactions, so that I could integrate them into my personal budgeting process.

However, most of the literature about Open Banking talks about "accredited data recipients" as being who you go through in order to obtain your data. I would much rather not give my consent to any third party, and simply get my own personal data myself, using my bank's APIs.

Is there any guarantee from the Open Banking rules that have been put in place that will make my bank provide me with APIs to access my own personal banking data?