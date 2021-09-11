I’ve lived with my single mother all my life in the UK. My bank accounts and all details, electoral etc are at the same address I’ve lived my entire life with her at. Growing up, whenever we (my siblings and I) earned, my mother had access to our bank accounts and our earnings just went into a collective pot towards the household expenditure. If ever we wanted to spend money, we sought permission, else faced the threat of being kicked out and trying to find a place of our own, which at 16, 17, 18, 19, whilst studyingetc isn;t the optimal route. Was always told we could spend money how we wanted if we moved out, and were always reminded of the cost of living out eg “try living on your own with the small amount you earn and see if you’d be able to drive a car, eat out, do groceries, have acccess to a house etc” which was always true-would not have been able to do it on our own.

Anyway, the problem I’m facing atm is that all my details are known to my mother- banking accounts, online banking info, DOB, passport info etc, and naturally so… now, even if I were to change some details, she could always call up pretending to be me and pass security as she knows all info about me..my bank statements etc get sent to my home address, and even if I did paperless, she could still access everything by logging into my account. She has a copy of my passport and could easily pass security of many companies.

How do I gain independence and anonymity/disassociation from her?

I am abroad since 2020, and she’s managed to open a bank account and obtain credit cards in my name… they way I know? I managed to access a credit checking service that informed me of this.

I had a mobile phone, and whilst abroad, she’s reported my sim/phone as being stolen, so a new one was sent to the UK address, and she’s now using that sim.

I’ve also found out that she’s renting a property at a different address, subletting it, but has used my name as the landlord! She has then used the mobile number that she reported as stolen/lost on these tenancy contracts. How do I stop all this!? How do I get my life back?

My sister moved out in 2014, and my mother uses her name and forges her signature on lots of things. She managed to track where my sister moved to by creating a Clearscore account. Knowing my sister’s DOB, name, some bank accounts etc, she created the account, and on there,it disclosed further info of what accounts my sister had and where they were registered to, what financed/debts/credits my sister had/has etc.. she could easily do this to me and know my future whereabouts too, which I do not want