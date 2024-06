The record date is a settlement-level item and mostly can be ignored by traders. The real date you want to look at is the "ex date" for the corporate action - this is the one determined by the listing exchange. That is, when the corporate action becomes "ex" (or excluding).

In the case of the NVDA stock split, the ex-date is Monday 10 June 2024.

So any shares purchased on or after this date are "excluding" the stock split.

Any shares purchased prior to this date (eg. Friday June 7, 2024) will have this stock split corporate action applied to your holdings.

If you bought 100 NVDA shares on Friday 7 June 2024, you'll have 1000 shares in your brokerage account on Monday 10 June 2024.