I'm looking at this stock's behavior:

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BLUE?p=BLUE

If you look at the price chart in full screen mode, on 12/20/2023 it dropped to a closing price of $1.32. The volume was extraordinarily high at 125 million. The very next day the price opens at $1.37.

So I'm a little confused here, because at first glance it seems a ton of people/institutions were selling due to the low price. But if it rose the very next day, does it actually mean this 125 million volume was actually more representative of buying pressure? Thanks for the help.