Can someone please let me know how a net income loss lead to a positive diluted adjusted EPS. Recently a stock with ticker symbol UPST has announced Q2 2023 results in which there was a net income loss of $28.2 million, but the diluted adjusted EPS happened to be 0.06. Can someone please explain how a net income loss can cause the positive EPS be positive for a given net income loss ?
Please see the detailed Q2 2023 results at https://ir.upstart.com/news-releases/news-release-details/upstart-announces-second-quarter-2023-results