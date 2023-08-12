Finance is as much an art as a science. The key word in the metric you're referencing is "adjusted", which is a non-GAAP measure (i.e., not an official accounting metric). However, if a company reports a non-GAAP measure, it is required to reconcile it to GAAP metrics, which it has done further down in the release you linked to in your question:

Based on this, one can see that for the quarter ended 6/30/23, the company calculates Adjusted Net Income by adding back Stock-Based Comp & Related Expenses (personally, adding back stock-based comp is fair and quite common since its non-cash, but the payroll tax add-back described in footnote (1) is pushing it). So, it's based on this Adjusted Net Income figure of $5.4mm that they then calculate Adjusted EPS of $0.06 per share.