I bought stock in PNN.L through my broker. According to them I bought the $500 dollars worth at 34.3120172899627 units at 1031GBX each on the 11/05/2021. This stock increased in value and on 02/07/2021 it was worth 1134.5GBX. An increase of roughly 10%. Then on the Monday 05/07 the stock went through a reverse 3:2 split. So according to my broker my holding went down from 34.31 units to 22.88 units. My opening rate was adjusted 1031 to 1546. So my holding is now 19% down on where it currently is - despite the normalised LSE graph continuously rising since March.

According to my calculations, I bought at 1546, the price rose until it hit 1700, it went through the 3:2 split. The stock price reduced to 1133, my purchase rate should be normalized to 1031 and then the stock value rose until it is at the point it is currently of 1239, meaning I should have a potential profit of 20.2%.

Which of us is correct?