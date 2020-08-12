As an example, refer to Tesla's five-for-one stock split:

Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28, 2020. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.

From this, I understand that the record date is August 21, the split date is August 28 (Friday), and the ex date is August 31 (Monday).

From my understanding, the split date is the date when additional shares are put into my brokerage account. The ex date is the date when I can sell my additional shares. I am less sure about the meaning of the record date. It looks irrelevant, but I am not sure.

A few issues: