As an example, refer to Tesla's five-for-one stock split:
Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28, 2020. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.
From this, I understand that the record date is August 21, the split date is August 28 (Friday), and the ex date is August 31 (Monday).
From my understanding, the split date is the date when additional shares are put into my brokerage account. The ex date is the date when I can sell my additional shares. I am less sure about the meaning of the record date. It looks irrelevant, but I am not sure.
A few issues:
- Is the record date for stock splits conceptually similar to the record date for cash dividends?
- Suppose I buy shares one day before the record date (e.g. I buy on August 20). The trade settles one day after the record date (T+2) (e.g. on August 22). Suppose I hold the shares beyond the ex date. Will I participate in the stock split (i.e. get 4 more shares)?
- Suppose I buy shares on the record date (August 21). Will I participate in the stock split?
- Suppose I buy shares on on the split date (August 28). Will I participate in the stock split?
- When will the price of the stock fall as a result of the stock split? Is it after the record date, on the split date, or on the ex date?
- Do stock dividends work similarly to stock splits or are they more like cash dividends where there is an ex-dividend date?