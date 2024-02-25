I am no longer at my former employer but I have an existing 401k plan with Vanguard through them.

30% of the contributions were pre-tax. (traditional 401k)

70% of the contributions were post-tax. (roth 401k)

I see that I can transfer money to a Fidelity Rollover IRA and Roth IRA.

The caveat is that I have already done the backdoor Roth IRA conversion of $6,985 earlier this year.

If I route the Vanguard pre-tax 401k to Fidelity Rollover IRA and Vanguard Roth 401k to Fidelity Roth IRA, would there be any complications?