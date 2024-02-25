0

I am no longer at my former employer but I have an existing 401k plan with Vanguard through them.

  • 30% of the contributions were pre-tax. (traditional 401k)

  • 70% of the contributions were post-tax. (roth 401k)

I see that I can transfer money to a Fidelity Rollover IRA and Roth IRA.

The caveat is that I have already done the backdoor Roth IRA conversion of $6,985 earlier this year.

If I route the Vanguard pre-tax 401k to Fidelity Rollover IRA and Vanguard Roth 401k to Fidelity Roth IRA, would there be any complications?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

If I route the Vanguard pre-tax 401k to Fidelity Rollover IRA and Vanguard Roth 401k to Fidelity Roth IRA, would there be any complications?

Yes, you'll need to prorate your backdoor IRA conversion and determine how much of the converted amount should be taxable. On the form 8606, see line 6 and the calculations on lines 9-12.

Ideally you don't want any balances in your traditional IRA by the end of they ear if you don't want to deal with the pro-rata rules of the IRA conversions.

You can only rollover the Roth part of your 401k, and leave the traditional part in the 401k.

Improve this answer
2
  • Thanks for the response!! 1. Why would it be taxable? (All the money in Roth accounts is after-tax, right?) 2. My traditional IRA won't be touched. I will route the pre-tax/traditional IRA money to Rollover IRA. Would it still lead to complications? 3. The rolling over only Roth part of my 401k is a very interesting option! I might end up doing just that...
    – Raj
    56 mins ago
  • There's no such thing "rollover IRA". Rollover doesn't change the tax characteristic of the money. It's still pre-tax (traditional).
    – littleadv
    22 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .