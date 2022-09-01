0

I have a Solo 401k at TD Ameritrade for retirement investing of side-hustle income. This plan comprises two accounts: a traditional (pre-tax) Solo 401k and a Roth Solo 401k. TD recently announced it will no longer support Roth Solo 401ks and so I need to do something with this account.

  • I'd like to rollover the Roth Solo 401k into my Roth IRA at Vanguard. Is this a straight-forward rollover? Do I need to file a 1099-R?
  • The Traditional Solo 401k account was never funded, so I can just close that account when I transfer out the Roth.

Note: this is not a "Backdoor Roth" or "Mega Backdoor Roth"; the money in question is already Roth and will remain Roth.

