When companies talk about reciprocity they focus on a couple of areas:

Taxes. They need to know which state they have to send the state tax money to, and how much needs to be withheld. There is tax reciprocity between PA and VA. That means if you live in PA and work in VA, then Virginia taxes don't have to be withheld. They will have to setup an account with the PA tax office.

Employment rules. Each state decides right-to-work, at-will, sick leave, vacation, and many other things. The company has to be aware of the differences, though this generally only applies to different work locations. If you are working remote, they need to know where, so they are following the appropriate rules.