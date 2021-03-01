0

I'm trying to help my in-laws with their taxes and I just want to make sure about something before filing. They bought a home in Texas (no state tax) in the middle of 2020, still maintaining residency in West Virginia until my father-in-law retired. Here's the series of events:

  • Both lived in West Virginia at the beginning of 2020
  • They bought a home in Texas in the middle of 2020
    • To make a down payment, my father-in-law cashed out his 401(k), roughly $167,000
  • My mother-in-law moved to Texas in August 2020 (homemaker, no income)
  • My father-in-law remained in West Virginia until he retired, November 2020

On their 1099-R, they've clearly withheld Federal Taxes (Box 4, ~$33,000) but I see in Box 14 that they withheld $0.00 for state tax. When I get to the allocations for West Virginia, I'm asked for the amount of West Virginia Sourced income that was received while a resident of West Virginia, and the amount that was received while not a resident of West Virginia. One of the lines has the 401(k) distribution amount, ~$167,000, under the Federal heading with the other two fields empty (wv resident, wv non-resident). enter image description here

I think the correct data here is to put the full $167,000 in one of these fields. I wanted to double-check though because this instantly raises their state taxes owed by $10,000+. This doesn't seem unreasonable if they didn't actually pay state tax on their 401(k) distribution, but I wanted to check here first to see if there are other things I should be considering.

I'm using TurboTax, fwiw.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.